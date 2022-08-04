Kankakee police give updates of three shootings

KANKAKEE — The investigation continues into Sunday’s shooting of a 28-year-old man in the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee.

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said several witnesses have been interviewed and other people have assisted detectives.

Police still have not interviewed the victim who remained hospitalized Tuesday.

“We’ve made decent progress,” Passwater said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m., police said.

Officers responded to a reported gunshot victim in a parking lot in the 200 block of South Schuyler. There, they located the victim and he was transported to an area hospital, police said.

It is believed the victim had left one of the local bars prior to the shooting, according to police.

A suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the scene after the shooting, police said.

<strong>JUNE 29 HOMICIDE</strong>

Passwater gave updates on two homicides that occurred earlier this summer.

On June 29, Deontay M. Tyler, 24, of Kankakee; Malcolm D. Murray, 27, of Bourbonnais; and Kyle M. Washington-Haynes, 25, of Kankakee, were found dead in an upstairs apartment in the 600 block of West Merchant Street.

All three had been shot. Police are investigating the incident as a triple homicide.

“This is a long involved case,” Passwater said.

The three men had been dead at least 12 to 16 hours when police found them, he said. The men were friends, according to Passwater.

Detectives are waiting on test results of evidence sent to the Illinois State Police crime lab in Joliet.

<strong>JULY 15 HOMICIDE</strong>

Detectives are awaiting test results of evidence from the July 15 killing of Andre D. Glass, 28, of Kankakee.

At approximately 2:16 a.m., Glass was shot multiple times while seated in a vehicle in front of a business in the 1000 block of East Birch Street, according to police.

Officers were advised a subject approached the vehicle and opened fire. The suspect ran away, according to police.

“We’ve had good cooperation and have been able to come up with a timeline,” Passwater said. “There are several people of interest we want to talk with.”

Anyone with information on any of these cases can contact detectives at 815-933-0426.