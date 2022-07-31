Man shot early Sunday in downtown Kankakee

KANKAKEE — A 28-year-old male suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was shot in a parking lot in the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m., Kankakee Police said in a release.

Officers located the victim in the parking lot. He was transported to an area hospital, police said.

It is believed the victim had left one of the local bars prior to the shooting, police said.

A suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the scene after the shooting, police said.

Investigators believe that several people saw the shooting but have not contacted the police, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 815-933-0426.

The shooting occurred three hours after the annual Merchant Street MusicFest had concluded. It is staged in the Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square located in the 100 block of East Merchant Street.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the shooting would overshadow the popular event.

“We had a great MusicFest,” Curtis said.

“If it wasn’t the most successful MusicFest we’ve ever had, it was one of the best. And for this to happen after the fest concluded it has made me angry, extremely angry.”

The festival ended at 11 p.m.

Curtis said this shooting incident has made him as angry as he has been for a long time.

He noted behavior at the event was fantastic and the city had extra security on hand, based on incidents such as the Highland Park shooting, which occurred July 4 during the village’s annual Fourth of July parade.

“My disgust is this shooting will overshadow everything that was positive about this year’s MusicFest,” Curtis said.

“I heard nothing but great things about what is happening here all weekend and then this happened.”