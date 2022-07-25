Kankakee man found guilty in drive-by shooting involving school bus

KANKAKEE — Ruben A. Carmona, of Kankakee, was found guilty for his role in a 2019 drive-by shooting in which a Kankakee school bus with students aboard was caught in the gunfire.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott announced her decision Friday after listening to testimony during Carmona’s bench trial.

The 21-year-old Carmona will be sentenced later this year for aggravated discharge of a firearm. Sentencing guidelines for the Class X felony range from six to 30 years.

Carmona had been out on bond during pendency of the case. Elliott revoked his bond after Friday’s decision, and he was taken into custody.

Kankakee attorney Eric Christopher represents Carmona.

“I thank the community for coming forward to help in the prosecution of the case — all the police, investigators, witnesses and those in the state’s attorney’s office who helped prepare this case. That’s what it takes to prosecute a case of this nature,” Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Watson.

Watson prosecuted the case along with Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy.

It is the second conviction Watson and Reedy secured in the incident.

Earlier this year, Thomas A. Rebmann Jr., 28, of Chebanse, was found guilty and sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role in the drive-by shooting.

No one on the bus was injured in the shooting.

Prosecutors argued on Sept. 16, 2019, Rebmann stopped his car next to the school bus in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue, got out and opened fire.

According to court records, Rebmann is a member of the Harrison Gents gang.

Watson and Reedy argued during the trial that Rebmann fired six shots in the direction of a group of people at a residence at 456 S. Lincoln Ave. on Sept.16, 2019. Police said Carmona was among the group and was believed to have been the target.

Carmona is a member of the rival Latin Kings gang, according to court records.

During Carmona’s trial a witness testified that Carmona had a gun and fired the weapon toward Rebmann.

Carmona’s mother, Irene Guzman, owns the house located at 456 S. Lincoln Ave. In November 2020, Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson ruled the home to be a nuisance property because City of Kankakee and Kankakee County officials claimed it was used by those tied to the Latin Kings, including two of Guzman’s sons, Ruben and Hernan Carmona.

The ruling was scheduled to expire last November.

The next court date for the case is in August.