Kankakee police investigating homicide of juvenile

KANKAKEE — Maurice M. Wilson, 15, of Kankakee, was shot and killed early Saturday morning in downtown Kankakee, Kankakee Police said in a news release.

The shooting occurred at 12:03 a.m., when officers responded to the 100 block of West Court Street in reference to multiple shots fired, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers located Wilson lying on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue, just north of West Court Street, police said.

Officers initiated medical treatment to Wilson until the Kankakee Fire Department arrived and transported Wilson to Ascension St. Mary Hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Several witnesses were interviewed by detectives, and statements were obtained, according to police.

Detectives are attempting to locate additional witnesses to the shooting and are canvassing the area for video surveillance, police said.

Detectives photographed and processed the crime scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kankakee Police Detectives at 815-933-0426.

The Kankakee County Coroner’s office is assisting in the investigation.

There have been seven homicides in Kankakee this year.