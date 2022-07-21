Deputies arrest man on multiple charges

BOURBONNAIS — Salvador Daniel Salazar was arrested by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police Monday and charged with armed violence, possession of ecstasy, domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, firearm without valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.

A Kankakee County judge set Salazar’s bail at $750,000 during his bond hearing Wednesday.

According to Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Goudreau, deputies responded to Tri-Star Estates, 43 5000N Road, Bourbonnais, at 2:26 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance, Goudreau said.

When deputies arrived, they located the victim, a woman, outside the residence, according to Goudreau.

The victim said Salazar was still inside with their children. The children were removed from the house, Goudreau said.

The victim said Salazar had guns and ammunition in the residence, the assistant state’s attorney said. The victim allowed deputies to search inside the residence, Goudreau said.

They recovered and confiscated two handguns, a shotgun, a rifle and a large amount of ammunition, Goudreau said.