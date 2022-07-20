Kankakee police investigate July 12 incident near the depot

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a July 12 incident that occurred in the parking lot of the Kankakee Train Depot in which a man was battered and taken to the hospital.

According to a police report, the man was holding a brick in his hand and walking toward a woman entering a building.

The woman told police before he could reach her, a group of people she did not know had stopped him, knocked him to the ground and battered him, according to the report.

The man was taken to a Kankakee hospital for treatment of a head injury. Police said he was transferred to a hospital up north for specialized treatment, the report said.

Police said Friday they were waiting to interview the man, who remained hospitalized.

The woman told police the man threatened to hit her because she had called police on him July 9 for following her around the area of the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue, according to the report.