Arrests made in string of burglaries in Iroquois County

WATSEKA — Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police and Clifton Police Department arrested 19-year-old Davon A. Hodges and two male juveniles, ages 16 and 17, after an investigation into a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred overnight in Clifton and the Iroquois Mobile Estates in rural Chebanse.

The trio, all from Kankakee, also was arrested in connection to a residential burglary at Iroquois Mobile Estates, according to a release.

All three teens were charged with multiple counts of burglary to motor vehicle (Class 2 felony), residential burglary (Class 1 felony), unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition (Class A misdemeanor) and possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony), the release said.

They are awaiting their court appearances.

Any residents in Clifton or Iroquois Mobile Estates who have home security video of burglaries are asked to call Iroquois County Sheriff’s Detectives at 815-432-6992.