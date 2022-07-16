Police had previous contact with Bourbonnais couple

BOURBONNAIS — Since 2008, Bourbonnais police records show they had been called to the home of Larry Menz Jr. and his wife, Ruth, 15 times for the report of domestic disturbance.

The final time came at 11:22 p.m. Sunday.

Twelve hours later, the couple were found dead of gunshot wounds, officials said. According to the Kankakee County Coroner’s office, autopsy findings demonstrate 48-year-old Larry Menz Jr. died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and 46-year-old Ruth Menz died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The final cause and manner of death will be determined after toxicology testing, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office was prosecuting Larry Jr. on two domestic battery cases in which Ruth was the victim.

Despite that, the couple was living together, officials said.

At the time of the shootings, there was an active criminal order of protection prohibiting Larry Jr. from having any contact with Ruth, according to court records.

The order prohibited Larry Menz Jr. from being within 500 feet of the couple’s home at 730 Cherokee Drive, Bourbonnais, and/or Ruth Menz.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Ruth Menz was not cooperating with the prosecution.

“This is a classic textbook case of domestic violence,” Rowe said.

Harbor House Executive Director Jenny Shcoenwetter said a survivor of abuse attempts seven to nine times to leave the abuser because of all the barriers they face over the entire lifetime of the relationship.

“Leaving is a process and can take weeks, months, to years to achieve due to the complex, dangerous nature of domestic violence. Every situation is different, so every leaving process is different based on the unique dynamics of that relationship,” Schoenwetter said.

Unfortunately, by then, it escalates to homicide many times. The abuser is losing power and control and will do whatever it takes.

“It is not a matter of if, but when it happens,” Schoenwetter said.

<strong>2021 INCIDENT</strong>

Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said the previous contact his department had with the couple prior to Monday was August 2021.

According to a report from Aug. 11, 2021, Larry Jr. called police so he could pick up items from the house.

Ruth Menz gave her husband his medications but not clothes or a vehicle. The report said he left.

Ruth Menz talked to the officer then about a July 3 incident when her husband battered her. She decided to file charges.

A few hours after filing, Ruth called and wanted to dismiss the charges.

In her statement, Ruth wrote: “I’m unemployed, I have $722 every two weeks for income. I believe a lot of the problems we have is drinking alcohol, which I believe needs to stop. I love my husband but we need to stop drinking and that is what I want to happen. I have been with my husband 28 years and want several more with him.”

Rowe said during the pendency of the case, Ruth Menz requested that his office dismiss both cases against Larry on multiple occasions.

Rowe said they would not dismiss the cases. She became uncooperative with the prosecution and needed to be subpoenaed to court for both cases.

“Ruth requested that the state vacate the criminal order of protection against Larry; the state refused to do so,” Rowe said.

A 2013 domestic battery case was dismissed. Ruth did not cooperate and failed to appear for trial.

In 2015, a violation of order of protection and aggravated assault arrest was dismissed due to non-cooperation by Ruth, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

At Ruth’s request, the court granted her request to drop the no-contact order as well.

Rowe said Larry Menz’s only prior criminal history was a conviction for possession of alcohol by a minor (1992); possession of 2.5 grams of cannabis (1994); and resisting arrest (2017).

Twice Ruth Menz filed for divorce, 2014 and 2019.

After Ruth filed in August 2019, it was dismissed two months later. The record indicated “the parties have reconciled.”

<strong>FOID REVOKED</strong>

Phelps said Illinois State Police had revoked Larry Menz Jr.’s FOID card in November 2017.

That action was the result of Bourbonnais police being called to the couple’s home at 2:52 a.m. Nov. 19, 2017, for a domestic disturbance.

The report read, “Both subjects were extremely intoxicated and uncooperative.”

Twenty minutes later, a report indicated two officers stopped at the home again after seeing Ruth sitting outside.

They were able to get Ruth to go into the house.

While inside the house, Larry displayed a firearm in front of an officer. After the officer asked Larry several times to drop the gun, he did so, the report said.

“Larry was highly irate and extremely intoxicated,” the report continued. “Larry insisted he was only trying to defend his home. Larry had a difficult time talking due to intoxication. I will note that when Larry has been drinking, he becomes very aggressive. He has obtained his firearms in the past and threatened his wife. Larry has been arrested for aggravated assault before, so we know that he can be dangerous.”

As a result, Larry was arrested.

“Because Larry has used and displayed firearms before, we charged him with aggravated assault to a police officer,” the report read.

<strong>WELFARE CHECK</strong>

On Monday, Phelps said Larry Jr.’s family members told him he had no firearms.

They did say Ruth Menz had a firearm.

The last person known to talk to Larry was his brother. Phelps said the brother was in the house talking to Larry.

The whereabouts of Ruth were unknown.

At 9:37 a.m. Monday, Bourbonnais police responded to a call for a welfare check after Larry Jr. had not shown up for work. The call came from his father, Larry Menz Sr., according to police.

Officers arrived and were able to gain entry through the side garage door to confirm if the homeowner’s vehicle(s) were inside of the garage, according to police. They then determined to dispatch the Kankakee County Emergency Response Team, the release said.

One vehicle owned by the couple was outside the garage, Phelps said. They were able to determine another vehicle used by Ruth was parked in the garage.

Unable to make contact with the couple, Phelps said they pinged their phones. They were located in the vicinity of the house.

The ERT members conducted a search of the home and found the couple deceased in a back bedroom, Phelps said.

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

Officers had made contact with Larry Menz Jr. at 11:22 p.m. Sunday after a third party called 911 after hearing a verbal dispute, Phelps said.

Menz Jr. was standing outside the house when approached by an officer, according to police. He indicated there was no issue before going inside the garage and closing the door, police said.

The officer then proceeded to the front door, peered into the side window, and witnessed Menz Jr. locking the door, the release said. After knocking, the officer advised KANCOMM of the homeowner’s refusal to speak to law enforcement; however, the officer did not see or hear anything coming from inside the residence, according to police.

Phelps said as in previous domestic calls with the couple, Larry Jr.’s family was involved.

“We are trying to use family members to mitigate the situation, which has been done in the past,” Phelps said.