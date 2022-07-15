Kankakee police investigate early Friday morning homicide

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s office are investigating a homicide that occurred early this morning in the 1000 block of East Birch Street.

Andre D. Glass, 28, of Kankakee, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3 a.m., Kankakee County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender said. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

It was at 2:16 a.m. when officers responded to the Legacy Banquet Hall, 1060 E. Birch St., for shots fired, according to a Kankakee police news release.

Upon arrival, they found Glass inside of a vehicle that was parked on the street in front of the business, police said.

Officers were advised a subject approached the vehicle and fired multiple gunshots at Glass as he sat in the vehicle. The suspect ran away, according to police.

There have been six homicides in Kankakee this year.

This was not the first time Glass had been involved in a shooting. Glass was identified to be one of three people shot in the August 2021 shooting outside of the Kankakee County Courthouse, according to prosecutors in the ongoing trial related to the shooting.

Victor Andrade, 26, of Kankakee, was shot and killed by Antonio Hernandez, 24, of Waukegan. Victor’s cousin, Miguel Andrade, 24, of Kankakee, is charged with shooting and killing Hernandez.

In that incident, Glass, who was with the Andrades, was shot in the stomach, according to special prosecutors.

During Miguel Andrade’s last court appearance in June, special prosecutor Dave Neal said Glass was being uncooperative in the investigation.

Glass was charged last month with felon in possession of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was out on a recognizance bond at the time of his death.