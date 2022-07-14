Bourbonnais police investigate Wednesday night shooting

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais police said more than 30 rounds were fired at a woman as she pulled her vehicle into her garage Wednesday in the 300 block of Heritage Drive.

No one was injured, according to a news release. The shooting occurred about 9:40 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing a black or dark-colored Dodge Durango and a possible second motorized ATV involved, according to the release.

Police are investigating the incident. There are no further details available at this time, according to the release.

Anyone with information or video camera surveillance is asked to contact 815-802-5330.

“We understand, with the recent wave of violence in Kankakee County, our residents are concerned,” Bourbonnais Chief of Police Jim Phelps said. “The victim in this shooting was specifically targeted. This was an isolated incident.”

Phelps said local law enforcement leadership from multiple agencies are working together to solve and help prevent cross-community crime, according to the release.

“In any ongoing investigation, we’d like to remind residents we cannot divulge all details. The Bourbonnais Police Department is doing what we can legally to solve these crimes and stop this unnecessary violence here in our village.”

On July 3, two houses and a vehicle in Bourbonnais were hit by gunfire on Emery Drive, police reported.

That was the result of a chase involving two vehicles that began an hour earlier after an altercation in Kankakee, according to police.

The chase made its way through parts of Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Interstate 57, Phelps said.

The vehicle being chased turned onto Emery Drive from North Convent Street and stopped at a house where someone in the vehicle resided, according to police. The other vehicle followed, police said.