UPDATE: Chebanse man, 2 others denied bail in shooting of off-duty Chicago officer

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge denied bail Tuesday to three men charged in the weekend shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer Danny Golden that left him paralyzed.

Justen Krismantis, 22, of Chebanse, was one of three men prosecutors charged.

Krismantis and Bryant Hayes, 22, of Chicago, were both charged by prosecutors with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Demitrius Harrell, 28, of Chicago Ridge, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to media reports.

Harrell, Hayes and Krismantis are each due back in court July 22.

Prosecutors said during Tuesday’s hearing that Krismantis, Hayes and Harrell started an argument in a bar located in the 10000 block of South Western Avenue in the Beverly neighborhood.

The argument turned physical and moved outside the bar.

Golden, who was at the bar with family and friends, stepped in to try to break it up, prosecutors said.

Surveillance video showed Krismantis run to a vehicle down the street and retrieve something, according to prosecutors. No one was fighting when he returned to the area and the other people involved were walking away, prosecutors said.

The video showed Krismantis giving Hayes a gun, according to prosecutors. Hayes points the weapon in the direction of the people walking away and fires it multiple times, prosecutors said.

Golden and a 24-year-old man were each struck, according to police.

The bullet reportedly is lodged between Golden’s heart and lungs. Reports noted the bullet missed a heart valve by a millimeter.

The other man was hit in the leg, according to police.

Nineteen shell casings were recovered at the scene, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Hayes handed the gun to Harrell who pointed it at the others and fired more shots. The three men fled in two vehicles, according to prosecutors.