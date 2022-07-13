Manteno man sentenced to 8 years for attempted enticement of minor

A Manteno man, Joseph Longanecker, 42, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor and use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois.

Longanecker was arrested in February 2020 as part of an FBI sting.

At the sentencing hearing before United States District Judge Michael M. Mihm, the government presented evidence that on or about Feb. 14 to 15, 2020, Longanecker knowingly attempted to persuade, induce and entice an individual whom he believed had not attained the age of 18 years to engage in sexual activity.

On those same dates, Longanecker also knowingly used a facility and means of interstate commerce, namely, the internet and a cellular telephone, with the intent to transmit the name and address of another individual who had not attained the age of 16, and he did so with the intent to entice, encourage, offer and solicit that person to engage in sexual activity.

Longanecker was indicted in March 2020 and pleaded guilty in February 2022. He was taken into the custody of the United States Marshals after the sentencing hearing.

The sting led to the arrest of 15 men, including 11 from Kankakee County, on child sex charges, according to federal authorities.

The men, who ranged in age from 21 to 50, were arrested and charged in separate complaints with attempted enticement of a child to engage in illegal sexual activity. Some also were charged with attempted sexual exploitation of children.

The sting was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

According to the affidavits filed in support of the complaints, each of the men used various social media applications to contact and engage online with FBI covert employees posing as 14- and 15-year-old minors, both boys and girls, to make arrangements to meet with the intent to engage in sexual activity. Some of the men attempted to entice or coerce the minors to send them sexually explicit images, according to the affidavits.

The prosecution was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Office, with the assistance of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office; Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Bradley Police Department.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon O’Brien, also an Assistant Attorney General for the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, represented the government in the prosecution.