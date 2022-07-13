Chebanse man one of three arrested in shooting of off-duty Chicago officer

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer attempting to break up a fight was shot Saturday, and one of the men who police believe fired shots during the altercation is a 22-year-old from Chebanse.

Justen Krismantis, of Chebanse, was one of three men charged with shooting an off-duty Chicago Police officer during an incident on Chicago’s Far South Side on Saturday.

Krismantis; Demitrius Harrell, 28, of Chicago Ridge; and Bryant Hayes, 22, of Chicago; were in court Tuesday, according to media reports. In bond court, all three men were denied bail.

They were accused of shooting Officer Danny Golden, 32. He was shot once in the back, and his spinal cord was severed. He now is paralyzed from the waist down and is recovering at Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, media reports said.

The bullet reportedly is lodged between Golden’s heart and lungs. Reports noted the bullet missed a heart valve by a millimeter.

He was shot as he tried to break up an altercation that had moved outside a bar on Western Avenue in the Beverly neighborhood, reports said.

Krismantis was charged with two counts of battery and discharge of a firearm, felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, according to reports. Harrell was charged with unlawful use of a weapon as a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Hayes was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Police said 19 shell casings were recovered at the scene. A second person was shot in the leg, according to police.