UPDATE: Additional details emerge in Bourbonnais shooting

BOURBONNAIS — Autopsy findings demonstrate 48-year-old Larry L. Menz Jr. died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound of the head and his 46-year-old wife, Ruth A. Menz, died of a gunshot wound to the head, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Tuesday.

The couple was found dead in the master bedroom of their Bourbonnais home in the 700 block of Cherokee Drive Monday by members of the Kankakee County Emergency Response Team.

The final cause and manner of death will be determined following toxicology testing, Gessner said.

At 9:37 a.m. Monday, Bourbonnais police responded to a call for a welfare check in the 700 block of Cherokee Drive. The call came from Menz Jr.’s father, who advised he had last spoken to his son by phone at 3:30 a.m., according to a news release.

Officers arrived and were able to gain entry through the side garage door to confirm if the homeowner’s vehicle(s) were inside of the garage, according to police. They then determined to dispatch the Kankakee County Emergency Response Team, the release said.

<strong>Sunday</strong>

Officers had made contact with Larry Menz Jr. at 11:22 p.m. Sunday after a third party called 911 after hearing a verbal dispute, Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said.

Menz Jr. was standing outside the house when approached by an officer, according to police. He indicated there was no issue before going inside the garage and closing the door, the release said.

The officer then proceeded to the front door, peered into the side window, and witnessed Menz Jr. locking the door, the release said. After knocking, the officer advised KANCOMM of the homeowner’s refusal to speak to law enforcement; however, the officer did not see or hear anything coming from inside the residence, according to the release.

A second officer arrived on the scene and informed the responding officer of the previous domestic disturbance call history between the couple dating back to about 2008, according to the release.

An attempt to reach Menz Jr.’s father was successful, and he advised he would contact his son for compliance with authorities, the release said.

After response from Menz Jr.’s father and based upon the officers’ accounts, police determined to deescalate the situation but maintain a presence in the area, police said in the release.

<strong>Previous incidents</strong>

Phelps said the Bourbonnais Police Department had a history dating back to 2008 of responding to domestic disturbance calls at the home.

The last call before this week came in August 2021, Phelps said.

Menz Jr. had two pending domestic battery cases, according to Kankakee County Court records. The victim listed in both cases was Ruth Menz.

A criminal order of protection was granted by a judge after Menz Jr.’s arrest on domestic battery charges in 2019, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.