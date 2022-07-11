Manteno man sentenced to prison in drug-induced homicide case

KANKAKEE — Jason L. Pelton, 42, of Manteno, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the drug-induced death of Erik V. Norgard, 39, of Manteno, in February 2020.

In June, Pelton agreed to plead guilty to giving Norgard heroin with fentanyl, according to officials.

Pelton and Thomas P. Meeker, 30, of Peotone, both were arrested and charged by Manteno police with concealing Norgard’s death.

Meeker pleaded guilty to concealing the death of a person. He was sentenced to 18 months reporting probation in May.

On Feb. 25, 2020, police were dispatched to a residence on South Main Street, where Norgard’s body had been found inside his vehicle in the garage by a family member.

According to the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office, toxicology results showed that the cause of death was heroin. Manteno Police Sgt. Sean Prophet said a tip led investigators to look into the death.

Investigators traced Norgard’s activity back to the night of Feb. 23, according to police reports.

Video was recovered from a local gas station showing Norgard with two subjects who were later identified as Meeker and Pelton, according to police reports.

The video showed Meeker and Pelton placing Norgard, who was unconscious, into his vehicle and driving away without calling for medical assistance. Police say the video also showed one of the suspects removing Norgard’s wallet from his pocket.

Police said they believe Meeker and Pelton drove the vehicle to Norgard’s house, leaving it parked in the garage with him inside.

Credit card usage showed there were purchases made after the incident. Video from a local retailer showed Pelton using Norgard’s credit card to purchase items in the store, police said.