Blotter: July 11, 2022

<strong>Drugs</strong>

Brian S. Saltzgiver, 45, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police and charged with possession of methamphetamine less than five grams on July 3. According to a police report, officers responded to 503 Riverstone Parkway in reference to numerous calls of a vehicle driving recklessly, a male acting erratically and a female who was pushed or jumped from the vehicle. Officers observed Saltzgiver and the female on the ground and a vehicle matching the description in a parking lot. Saltzgiver appeared to be under the influence of drugs. A bag of suspected methamphetamine was found on the ground by Saltzgiver. A Kankakee County judge set Saltzgiver’s bond at $100,000.

<strong>Shots fired</strong>

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired in the area of East Spruce Street and North Industrial Avenue at 11:45 p.m. July 3. Officers heard shots being fired and responded to the area. There was a large group of individuals congregating just south of the intersection. Officers located five spent 9mm shell casings. Officers were informed a vehicle was seen speeding away from the area after the shots were fired. No damage to property was located.