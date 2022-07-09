3 shot at house party in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Three people were shot during an incident that occurred Friday night at a house party on East Pine Street near North Hammes Avenue on Kankakee’s east side.

Officers responded to the 300 block of North Hammes at about 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired, police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they encountered a large crowd from a house party taking place on Pine Street, the release said.

They were advised several subjects began firing at a subject or subjects who were at the party. One or more people at the party returned fire, according to the release.

Officers learned three people — a 15-year-old female, a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male — were struck by gunfire.

Two transported themselves to local hospitals, and the third was transported by ambulance, according to the release.

Police said at this time, all three victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time as the investigation continues, police said.

Kankakee police were assisted by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police and Illinois State Police.