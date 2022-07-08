Police confiscate gun following foot chase

KANKAKEE — Giovanni M. Davis, 23, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police Wednesday and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm after an incident that occurred near the intersection of West Court Street and Washington Avenue.

At about 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area by KanCom after a report of a male subject flashing a pistol at a vehicle, police said.

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said a motorist in a different vehicle witnessed the incident and called 911.

When officers arrived, Davis ran south on Washington Avenue with a pistol in hand.

While running from officers, Davis fired a round from the pistol and continued running through several backyards.

An officer was within 15 feet of Davis when the shot was fired, Passwater said.

Officers were able to apprehend Davis near the intersection of South Third Avenue and West Merchant Street.

“The Kankakee Police Department commends the officers involved in this incident for their restraint and professionalism apprehending an armed subject,” Passwater said in a statement.

“A foot chase with an armed suspect is one of the most dangerous activities a police officer will encounter. In less than a second, a pursuit similar to this can turn into an officer-involved shooting.

“Yet, several hundred times a day police officers across the United States make similar arrests in which armed suspects are taken into custody without shots being fired or suspects being injured,” Passwater continued. “Those stories, like this one, won’t make the national news.

“We are proud of the actions of the officers who arrested Mr. Davis, and the Kankakee Police Officers who work daily to get illegal guns off of the street to make this a safer community.”

Since the beginning of 2022, city police and Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents have confiscated more that 65 guns, including three in the last week, Passwater said.

They had confiscated 75 guns as of the same time last year.

In 2021, they took 153 guns off the streets.

Davis is also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a peace officer, aggravated assault with a firearm and no FOID card.

According to court records, Davis has an open armed robbery case that is scheduled for jury trial later this year. He was out on bond.