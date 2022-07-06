Police investigate 3 men's deaths as homicides

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said Tuesday the shooting deaths of three men last week are being investigated as homicides.

Deontay M. Tyler, 24, of Kankakee; Malcolm D. Murray, 27, of Bourbonnais; and Kyle M. Washington-Haynes, 25, of Kankakee; each died of gunshot wounds, the Kankakee County Coroner’s office said.

All three men’s bodies were found inside an upstairs apartment in a residence in the 600 block of West Merchant Street on June 29.

The location of the property where this incident is believed to have taken place is immediately west of Ascension St. Mary Hospital and across the street from Alpiner Park.

City police were called to the residence by a family member who had been completing a welfare check at the property June 29.

The three men had been dead at least 12 to 16 hours when police found them, Passwater said. The men were friends, according to Passwater.

Five investigators are working the case, he said.

No arrests have been made.

“You hope someone would pass on some information,” Passwater said. “These three individuals tragically died. People know something and need to step forward.”

Thus far this year, there have been five homicides in Kankakee.