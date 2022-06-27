Case continues for Darius Sullivan

KANKAKEE — Darius Sullivan’s next court date is set for July 26 before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

Sullivan’s case came before Elliott last Thursday.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said a motion to consume some of Sullivan’s DNA for testing was granted.

Sullivan is represented by Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic.

Sullivan, 25, of Bourbonnais, is charged with shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding Officer Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

The officers had responded to the Bradley hotel in regard to a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, were both indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury Jan. 21. They are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey on Dec. 29.