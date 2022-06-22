Police investigate stabbing of two people in Iroquois County

BEAVERVILLE — Iroquois County Sheriff’s police, with assistance from Kankakee County Sheriff’s police, investigated a stabbing that sent two people to Kankakee area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon.

The stabbing occurred in a residence on South Bower Road in rural Beaverville, according to a press release from Iroquois County Sheriff’s police.

Upon arriving on scene, officers discovered two people had been stabbed during a domestic-related incident.

The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived and was unable to be located.

At the hospital, both victims refused to cooperate with officers, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation.