Crash sends vehicle into yard

KANKAKEE — Payton Grass, 22, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police following a crash involving multiple vehicles in the 500 block of North Entrance Avenue Wednesday.

According to a police report, at 10:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area near Meadowview Theater for cars driving recklessly.

As officers approached, they observed several cars doing “donuts” and “drifting.”

When they arrived on scene, a small red vehicle operated by Grass fled the area towards Entrance Avenue, the report said.

A short time later, Grass’ vehicle sideswiped a vehicle in the 500 block of North Entrance Avenue.

The impact forced the struck vehicle into several other vehicles, one of which flipped on its side.

Grass’ vehicle ended up in a yard in the block, police said.

Grass received citations for no valid driver’s license, failure to reduce speed and improper traffic lane usage.

There were no reports of injury, according to the report.

A Kankakee County circuit judge released Grass on a $5,000 recognizance bond.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office.