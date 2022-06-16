Blotter: June 15, 2022

Shots fired

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired in the area of North Harrison Avenue and East Fair Street on Friday. According to police, officers were dispatched at 2:58 p.m. to the area. Officers talked to three subjects in the 900 block of North Harrison Avenue. One of the subjects said they heard three shots coming from a vehicle, police said. Another subject said he was standing inside the fenced area at a nearby business when he heard a loud bang and heard his semi get hit by a bullet, according to police. Officers located spent 9mm shell casings in the 400 block of East Fair Street.

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Greenview Avenue on Sunday. According to police, an officer was dispatched at 6:43 p.m. to the area. The officer located several spent shell casings in the front yard of a residence in the 1700 block of Greenview Avenue. The officer discovered the residence had been struck by gunfire, police said. A resident of the home told police she saw three males wearing masks run up to the front of the residence from the west and open fire.