Woman arrested on murder charges after Tuesday night shooting

KANKAKEE — Kimberly R. Moore, 41, of Kankakee, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Harold Williams, 58, of Kankakee, on Tuesday night.

Officers responded at 10 p.m. to the Economy Inn, 2125 S. Schuyler Ave., to a call of shots fired, Kankakee police said in a news release.

Williams was located lying next to a vehicle in the parking lot, according to police.

Kankakee Fire Department paramedics attempted to resuscitate Williams, however, he died at the scene, the release said.

Kankakee County Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender said Williams was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. Williams died of a single gunshot wound.

At about 4 a.m. Wednesday, investigators arrested Moore, according to the release.

Moore was booked into Jerome Combs Detention Center at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on a preliminary charge of murder, according to Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department online booking information.

Moore is scheduled to appear in Kankakee County court Thursday afternoon, according to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office.

No further information is available. The investigation continues.

It is the second homicide to occur in Kankakee County this year.

On Feb. 17, Tremaine Wilson, 15, of Kankakee, was shot and killed at a home in the 300 block of South Harrison Avenue.

No arrests have been made in relation to Wilson’s death.