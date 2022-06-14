Judge to make decision in fatal DUI case in July

KANKAKEE — A judge will announce his decision next month in the resentencing of a woman convicted of a fatal DUI crash in 2016.

Carmella S. Larson, 39, of St. Anne, is being resentenced on a 2019 conviction of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, causing the May 2016 death of 15-year-old Kameron Allison, of Reddick. She originally was sentenced to six years.

Kameron was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his brother, Kyuss, when they were struck on the passenger side by Larson’s vehicle.

Larson appealed her sentencing, not the conviction. She argued now-retired Kankakee County Associate Judge Ronald J. Gerts erred during her sentencing hearing.

In January, the Illinois Third District Appellate Court agreed and ruled Larson should be resentenced.

At the end of Monday’s hearing, Circuit Judge Michael Sabol said he needed time to go over the transcript of the original trial as well as review all evidence and state law.

“I want to make sure I have the time to review everything,” Sabol said.

The sentencing options range from probation to 14 years.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson argued Larson receive the maximum 14 years.

“A message needs to be made to the community. We need people of the state to know there are consequences when you drink and drive,” Gunderson said.

Assistant Public Defenders Emile Capriotti and Jena Jones argued for time already served, probation with home confinement or a lesser sentence.

“She needs to be there for her children and her family,” Capriotti said.

Larson is the mother of two sons, ages 16 and 12.

“I am not doing this for myself,” Larson said during her allocution. “It’s for my children.

“I made a mistake that affected so many people.”

Monday’s hearing was a continuation of proceedings that were held March 30.

At that time, Capriotti was granted a continuance in order to prepare other evidence he wanted to present on Larson’s behalf.

<strong>The appeal</strong>

Larson raised three arguments in her appeal seeking the resentencing.

First, the trial court erred in considering Kameron’s death as an addition to the aggravated DUI charge. As that charge applies to when someone is injured and/or killed, the appellate court ruled that the judge erred in taking his death into consideration during her sentencing.

The court said in its ruling that the judge’s additional consideration of the death led to a greater sentence.

Second, the appeal ruling further stated 11 of the 16 presented victim impact statements were invalid as they were not from immediate family members of the deceased.

Lastly, the ruling said the court imposed a greater-than-allowed parole term. Larson was sentenced to three years parole although the maximum allowed is two years.

<strong>The crash</strong>

According to investigators, Larson and her then-boyfriend, Nathan Lockhart, had been drinking during the day on May 15, 2016, and were headed back to St. Anne after visiting friends in East Brooklyn, located in Grundy County.

Larson was southbound on 19000West Road, and Kyuss and Kameron were westbound on Illinois Route 17. Kyuss had the right of way.

It was discovered after the accident the stop sign on 19000W Road previously had been knocked down. It was found by investigators in a nearby ditch. According to the state’s rules of the road, even if there is not a stop sign at a T intersection, the driver on the road ending at the intersection must stop. In this instance, that was Larson.