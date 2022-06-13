Bond set at $750K in Pembroke shooting case

KANKAKEE — Javonta L. Davis, 33, of Pembroke Township, was charged Friday with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm after a shooting in Pembroke Township last week.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said the shooting was the result of a dispute between the victim and his ex-girlfriend, to whom he owed money. Davis is in a relationship with the woman, Rowe said.

Rowe gave details of the shooting during Davis’ bond hearing Friday before Circuit Judge William Dickenson.

According to Rowe, Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Pembroke Township on Wednesday for a report of shots being fired at a motorist.

Deputies located a scene upon arrival.

While they were processing the scene, Davis was observed driving a short distance away, Rowe said during Friday’s bond hearing for Davis.

Davis fled and was pursued by deputies, who were able to stop Davis a short time later, Rowe said.

Deputies found a significant amount of ammunition in the vehicle that matched shell casings found at the shooting scene, Rowe said.

The weapon believed used in the shooting, a Draco AK-47 pistol, was located following a search of the area, Rowe said.

The victim was uninjured. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The vehicle was hit by gunfire, according to Rowe.

The victim told investigators he was driving his vehicle when Davis shot at him from his vehicle on two separate occasions, Rowe said.

Rowe argued Davis’ bond should be $750,000 because he has an open felony case with the charge of possession of a controlled substance. He cannot possess a weapon because of the drug case, Rowe said.

“He is a danger to the community,” Rowe said.

Davis’ attorney, Bart Beals, argued the bond should be set at $100,000.

“In speaking with my client’s girlfriend, the victim’s story is not consistent. It was the victim who threatened Davis,” Beals said.

“The victim has a substantial record, too.”

Dickenson said Davis was a danger to the community and set the bond at $750,000.