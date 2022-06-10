Judge appoints public defender in Sullivan case

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County judge appointed Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic on Thursday to represent Darius Sullivan.

Sullivan, 25, of Bourbonnais, is charged with shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding Officer Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29 at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

The officers had responded to the Bradley hotel in regards to a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

Sullivan was in court Thursday along with several Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies in the courtroom who were on hand to provide security.

Sullivan was asked by Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott if he had hired an attorney. He said he had not.

During his May 20 court appearance via closed-circuit TV, Sullivan said he and his family had been attempting to hire an attorney since he was arrested and charged in January.

“You have been given a few months to hire an attorney. I have to move this case along,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

Bradshaw-Elliott cited two Illinois Supreme Court rulings — People of the State of Illinois v. Eric Little [1990] and People of the State of Illinois v. Raymond Abernathy [2010] — that allowed her to appoint the public defender’s office.

Bradshaw-Elliott read from People v. Little:

“A determination of whether to grant a defendant’s request for a continuance to allow time for retained counsel to appear requires balancing the defendant’s fundamental right to counsel of his or her choice against the interests of the State, the courts, and the witnesses in the efficient disposition of cases without unreasonable delay.”

“I have to perform a balancing act,” the judge explained. “The appointment of the public defender does not mean you can’t hire a private attorney.”

Sullivan’s next court date is June 21.

Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, were both indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury Jan. 21. They are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey on Dec. 29.

Harris also appeared before Bradshaw-Elliott on Thursday.

Her attorney, Cierra Norris, told the judge she would be making some pretrial motions for Bradshaw-Elliott to consider during Harris’ next court date July 26.