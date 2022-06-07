Federal weapons charge brought against Momence man

URBANA — Lamar V. Lillard Jr., 22, of Momence, was charged by the U.S. Attorney General Central Illinois District with possession of a machine gun, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

Lillard was indicted by a federal grand jury in May, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty. Lillard is under house arrest after being released on a personal recognizance bond.

Attorney Bart Beals represents Lillard.

Lillard was arrested by Kankakee police and charged with possession of an automatic weapon/machine gun, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a non-narcotic substance on Feb. 16, according to police.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said those charges were dismissed after federal authorities decided to prosecute Lillard.

According to Kankakee police, officers made a traffic stop at 9:06 p.m., Feb. 16, of a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of South Prospect Avenue and East Duane Boulevard.

Officers said they talked with Lillard, who was driving the vehicle, and found him in possession of a handgun with an auto-selection switch.

Officers also located suspected cocaine and ecstasy, police said.