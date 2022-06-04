Toxicology results show drugs in system of dead inmate

WATSEKA — The May 12 death of an Iroquois County inmate has been ruled drug related, according to Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum.

Apolinar Solis Jr., 32, of Hoopeston, was found unresponsive in a holding cell at Iroquois County Jail, police said.

Iroquois County deputies and corrections officers attempted life-saving measures, and Solis was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead, according to police.

Upon receipt of toxicology reports, a forensic pathologist ruled Solis’ cause of death to be “acute toxicity of cocaine and methamphetamine due to cocaine and methamphetamine abuse,” Cheatum said in a news release.

Preliminary autopsy findings showed there were “no unidentified natural diseases present and no evidence of significant or internal trauma that caused Mr. Solis’ death,” Cheatum said in the release.

Deputies arrested Solis after a traffic stop. He was wanted on a warrant from Newton County, Ind.

He was transported to the jail without incident, according to police.

Iroquois County Sheriff Clinton J. Perzee requested Illinois State Police investigate the death of Solis.

It is the second time since August 2020 ISP investigators have been called in to investigate the death of an inmate at Iroquois County jail.

In August 2020, two inmates — Jason P. Fancher and Andre J. Maiden — being held at the jail died after medical incidents.

Their deaths were investigated by ISP.

Iroquois County State’s Attorney James Devine said last month no charges were filed in relation to the two deaths.

Autopsy results showed one inmate died of drug overdose, according to Devine.

The other inmate had pre-existing health issues. Toxicology results indicated there were drugs in his system, according to Devine.

“We felt there was not enough evidence to indict the individual we believe to have been involved,” Devine said.

“It is our belief this individual brought the drugs into the jail,” Devine said.

The man was brought to the jail after being picked up on a Cook County warrant, according to police. He was there for about 48 hours, Devine said.

Thursday’s release came a day after Illinois Prisoner Rights Coalition, an activist group, sent out an email critical of the Solis investigation.

The group was also critical of the investigation of the deaths of Fancher and Maiden.

They said in their release there needs to be a higher authority to investigate.