Kankakee police investigate shooting

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police investigated the shooting of a man that occurred Saturday.

According to police, officers were dispatched at 10:15 p.m. to the 200 block of North Hobbie Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers said they located shell casings in the alley of 1100 East Chestnut Street. They located a loaded handgun in the yard of a house in the 200 block of North Hobbie Avenue, police said.

At 10:45 p.m., Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital staff contacted police that a gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries brought himself to the hospital, police said.

He provided officers with little information and became uncooperative, according to police.