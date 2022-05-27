Braidwood man's body found in Kankakee County

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> <em>This story has been updated to clarify that a body was found in Pembroke Township, which is outside of Hopkins Park, not Braidwood.</em>

BRAIDWOOD — The Braidwood Police Department and Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of Adam C. Watts, 44, of Braidwood.

Watts’ body was found in the area of 11400E Road and 4000S Road in Pembroke Township on May 14, according to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner. Investigators received a tip about a body found in the township. Pembroke is located about one mile outside of Hopkins Park and about 16 miles east from Kankakee.

Gessner said they are awaiting toxicology reports before determining a cause of death.

According to Braidwood police, Watts was reported missing May 7 by a family member.

They said he was believed to be in possession of a gold 2001 Chevrolet minivan with license plate DF28356 at the time of his disappearance. The vehicle has yet to be located, according to police.

Several search warrants have been executed in reference to the ongoing investigation and several people of interest have been questioned, police said.

Anyone with information about the death of Adam Watts or the location of his gold van are encouraged to call/text/email Detective Sergeant Altiery at 779-249-9092 and caltiery@braidwood.us or Chief Lyons at tlyons@braidwood.us.