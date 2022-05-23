KAMEG arrests woman on charges of intimidating a witness

KANKAKEE — Brittany Parsons, 32, of Bourbonnais, was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney office with harassing a witness, communicating with a witness and intimidation of a witness Friday.

Parsons was arrested by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Groups agents Thursday.

Parsons made a threatening phone call and social media posts to a person involved in KAMEG’s arrest of Tanairi Cintora, 31, of Kankakee, last Monday, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson said.

Gunderson played a recording of a call Parsons made to a man where she said the person “should watch their back” and “snitches are dead.”

Parsons admitted to investigators it was her voice on the call, Gunderson said.

Circuit Judge William Dickenson set Parsons’ bond at $500,000.

<strong>Arrest of Cintora</strong>

Cintora was charged with multiple charges by the state’s attorney’s office.

KAMEG agents executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of West Williams Street in Kankakee where Cintora lived. The search resulted in the seizure of one loaded handgun, three rifles and hundreds of rounds of various caliber ammunition, KAMEG said.

Also seized were 26 grams of cocaine, 75 suspected fentanyl pills, 120 Alprazolam pills, 27 LSD stamps, 170 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 1,500 grams of cannabis, over 40,000 grams of THC infused products, cash and multiple items of drug paraphernalia, according to KAMEG.