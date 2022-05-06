Newton County, Ind. man charged with threatening state's Supreme Court

NEWTON COUNTY, Indiana — David Wayne Goetz II, 26, Morocco, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday by Indiana State Police detectives for making threats toward the Indiana Supreme Court.

According to a news release, the investigation began in late February when the Indiana State Capitol Police contacted detectives at the Lowell (Indiana) Post and requested further investigation into the source of the threats.

Investigators identified Goetz as the source of the threats, according to police.

Goetz is accused of sending threatening emails to the justices of the Indiana Supreme Court, the release said.

As the investigation continued into April, according to police, Goetz continued to send emails of a threatening nature to the Supreme Court as well as placing phone calls to the court, leaving threatening voicemails when the calls went unanswered.

Goetz was taken into custody and charged by the Newton County Prosecutor’s office with two felony counts of intimidation.

No further information was released by state police.