Man charged with child endangerment, disorderly conduct

BRADLEY — The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office has charged Ryan N. Simington Sr., 27, Kankakee, with Class 4 felony disorderly conduct and Class A misdemeanor child endangerment.

The charges issued Wednesday stem from Simington’s arrest by Bradley police on Monday.

According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue in reference to a report of a possible parental child abduction.

The mother of three children stated the children’s father called her and threatened to harm himself and the children.

Simington and the children were located later by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police, the report said.

The children were returned to their mother.

A Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney said Simington has two open domestic battery cases where the children’s mother was the alleged victim.

A Kankakee County circuit judge set Simington’s bond at $500,000.