TV show delves into local 2014 murder case

<strong><em>Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the date the “Murder in the Heartland” episode aired. It aired Monday, May 2. </em></strong>

The June 2014 murder of aspiring Kankakee model Sarah Washington is the subject of the latest Investigation Discovery's “Murder in the Heartland” series.

The episode, titled “Whispered Warnings,” aired at 8 p.m. Monday.

Rex Frank was tried and convicted of shooting the 24-year-old Washington in her Kankakee apartment on June 26, 2014.

Forensic evidence led Kankakee police investigators to charge Frank with Washington’s murder in April 2016.

She worked at Riverside Medical Center and wanted to become a nurse. Washington was preparing to start a new job at the time of her murder.

At Frank’s sentencing, then Kankakee County Circuit Judge Clark Erickson said to Frank, “You’re a cold-blooded killer. I sentence you to natural life in prison. You will have no chance for parole, and you will die in prison. You deserve it.”

<strong>Another murder</strong>

The 29-year-old Frank already was serving a 45-year prison sentence for shooting and killing Rian Maiden in July 2014. He is appealing that sentence.

In July 2015, Frank agreed to plead guilty, but mentally ill, to first-degree murder in the Maiden case.

Maiden walked in on Frank, who broke into Maiden’s Sun River Terrace home on July 4, 2014.

Frank shot Maiden four times after forcing him to give up his PIN number and ATM card. Frank used money he withdrew to buy a ring and other items for a woman he was dating.

At his sentencing for the Maiden case, Frank said he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after he was the victim of a carjacking and botched robbery in April 2014.

That incident ended when he shot and killed 18-year-old Cleophus Reed, one of the alleged perpetrators. The other, Omar Keys, 17, is serving 30 years for armed robbery.

<strong>Case is ongoing</strong>

Frank has appealed the conviction to the Third Appellate Court, arguing his post-conviction counsel provided unreasonable assistance.

In February, the court sent the case back to circuit court, according to its ruling.

It went on to say, “The trial court granted the State’s motion to dismiss the amended petition, finding that nothing was presented to show ineffective assistance of plea counsel. While pronouncing its decision, the court noted that no affidavit, from the defendant or counsel, was attached to the amended petition.”

The next court date is June 22.