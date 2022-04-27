Blotter; April 26, 2022

Fleeing

Kankakee police arrested Tanajah J. Hill, 26, and charged her with fleeing/attempting to elude police, aggravated battery of a police officer and resisting an officer on April 24. According to a police report, at approximately 3:24 a.m., officers on patrol observed a SUV disregarding a traffic signal at West Court Street and Washington Avenue. The officers followed the SUV, which failed to stop at several stop signs. The officers stopped pursuing the SUV. They later found it crashed into a tree at the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and Park Street. It was unoccupied. Police say Hill returned to the scene of the crash and was taken into custody. While being placed into handcuffs, Hill struck an officer with her right knee, according to police. A Kankakee County judge set Hill’s bond at $10,000.