Man sentenced to 13 years for 2019 shooting

KANKAKEE — Thomas A. Rebmann Jr., 28, of Chebanse, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role in a 2019 drive-by shooting in which a Kankakee school bus with students aboard was caught in the gunfire.

In January, Rebmann was found guilty of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson made his sentencing decision after Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Watson argued for a 15-year sentence while Rebmann’s attorney John Ridge sought seven years.

Sentencing guidelines for the Class X felony range from six to 30 years. Rebmann will be on parole three years after he completes his sentence.

Rebmann said he will be seeking an appeal through the appellate court.

“With a school bus that had children on it and residents outside, the defendant fired six rounds. He had a reckless disregard for life in that neighborhood, which I find shocking,” Dickenson said.

Watson and Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy argued that on Sept. 16, 2019, Rebmann stopped his car next to the school bus in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue, got out and opened fire.

No one on the bus was injured in the shooting.

According to court records, Rebmann is a member of the Harrison Gents gang.

Watson and Reedy argued during the trial that Rebmann fired six shots in the direction of a group of people at a residence at 456 S. Lincoln Ave. Police said Ruben A. Carmona was among the group and was believed to have been the target.

The 21-year-old Kankakee resident is a member of the rival Latin Kings gang, according to court records.

The state’s attorney’s office also charged Carmona with aggravated discharge of a firearm as police say he returned gunfire.

Carmona’s bench trial before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott is scheduled for June.

Kankakee attorney Eric Christopher represents Carmona.

Carmona’s mother, Irene Guzman, owns the house located at 456 S. Lincoln Ave. In November 2020, Dickenson ruled the home to be a nuisance property because City of Kankakee and Kankakee County officials claimed it was used by those tied to the Latin Kings, including two of Guzman’s sons, Hernan and Ruben Carmona.

The ruling was scheduled to expire last November.