Judge sets bond in 2 arrests from warrant sweep

KANKAKEE — Bonds were set Friday for two Kankakee men arrested during last week’s Operation 420 warrant sweep.

Demetrius D. Bostic, 39, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, armed violence, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, and possession of a firearm without a required FOID card.

Terry R. Houston, 35, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful delivery of cannabis.

Circuit Judge William Dickenson set Bostic’s bond at $100,000 and Houston’s bond at $150,000.

Police officers from multiple law enforcement agencies — including local, Kankakee County, state and federal entities — participated in Operation 420 on Wednesday.

The operation’s objective was to apprehend individuals who have either failed to show up for their court dates or were otherwise wanted on outstanding warrants, while also enforcing traffic laws and searching for other criminal conduct, according to a Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department release.

The efforts resulted in the following, according to a press release:

• 14 warrant arrests

• One non-warrant drug-related arrest

• Three recovered firearms (including a ghost gun with no serial number, a drum-magazine, numerous rifle magazines and more than 250 rounds of ammunition)

• Three impounded vehicles

• Three domestic-related offenses

• Two federal charges for weapons offenses

• 10 written warnings

• Seven state citations

• The seizure of quantities of cocaine, cannabis and heroin