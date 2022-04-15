Attorney looks to suppress statement to police in murder case

WATSEKA — The attorney for Arthur C. Jensen, 52, of Sheldon, has filed a motion to suppress a statement his client made to police. Jensen was arrested and charged with the murder of a Sheldon teen in 2019.

The Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office has until Thursday to file its response to Lance C. Cagle’s motion.

Cagle and Assistant State’s Attorney Alex O’Brien went before Iroquois County Circuit Judge Michael Sabol on Thursday.

Jensen has been charged with first-degree murder. He is accused of killing 17-year-old Adara J. Bunn in his home on Aug. 5, 2019. If convicted, Jensen faces up to 60 years in prison.

Adara was a student at Milford High School who lived in Sheldon with her family.

According to police, Jensen was outside his house at 315 W. Main St., when officers arrived. Officers say that Jensen told them, “There’s a girl inside, and I strangled her,” according to police reports.

A preliminary cause of death was ruled strangulation.

Police said the victim visited a garage sale at the home twice during the weekend. She returned to the residence on Monday, Aug. 5. The reason for her return has not been released by officials.

Deputies were dispatched to Jensen’s home at 4:13 p.m. that day for a report of a disturbance by a 911 caller who said screaming was heard from inside the house.

Jensen remains in custody on a $1 million bond. The next court appearance for Jensen, who appeared in court, is May 5. A date for a hearing on the motion will be set at that time.