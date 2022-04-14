2 Ford County men sentenced for their roles in bombing of Minnesota mosque

Sentences of 16 years and 14 years in prison were handed down Tuesday to two Ford County men for their roles in the 2017 bombing of Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota.

On Jan. 24, 2019, Michael McWhorter, 33, and Joe Morris, 26, both of Clarence, located in Ford County, pleaded guilty in the District of Minnesota to federal charges that originated in both the District of Minnesota and the Central District of Illinois.

The charges included intentionally obstructing, and attempting to obstruct, by force and the threat of force, the free exercise of religious beliefs; carrying and using a destructive device during and in relation to crimes of violence; possession of a machine gun; conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence; and attempted arson.

McWhorter and Morris were recruited by Emily Claire Hari, 51, formerly known as Michael Hari, to join a terrorist militia group called “The White Rabbits” in the summer of 2017.

Hari already is serving a 53-year sentence for the firebombing of a mosque in Minnesota.

According to court documents, Hari, also of Clarence, recruited McWhorter and Morris to join the militia, which Hari outfitted with paramilitary equipment and assault rifles. On Aug. 4-5, 2017, Hari, McWhorter and Morris drove in a rented pickup truck from Illinois to Bloomington, Minnesota, to bomb the DAF Islamic Center.

Hari targeted DAF specifically to terrorize Muslims into believing they are not welcome in the United States and should leave the country, according to court documents.

Those documents also say that Hari, McWhorter and Morris arrived at DAF at approximately 5 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2017. Morris used a sledgehammer to break the window of the Imam’s office at DAF and threw a plastic container with a mixture of diesel fuel and gasoline into the office. McWhorter then lit the fuse on a 20-pound black powder pipe bomb and threw it through the broken window.

McWhorter and Morris ran back to the truck where Hari was waiting in the driver’s seat. The three sped away from the building and drove back to Illinois.

When the pipe bomb exploded, the blast caused extensive damage to the Imam’s office. It also ignited the gasoline and diesel mixture, causing extensive fire and smoke damage. At the time of the bombing, several worshipers were gathered in the mosque for morning prayers.