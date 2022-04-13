Former Workforce Board bookkeeper sentenced to 12 months probation

URBANA — A former bookkeeper was sentenced to 12 months of probation for theft of government property.

Deborah G. Lake, 70, formerly of Kankakee County and currently a resident of Decatur, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Urbana, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois.

Also known as Deborah G. Mitchell and Deborah O’Neill, Lake was also ordered to pay $33,302 in restitution to the workforce board.

Lake worked as a bookkeeper for the Grundy, Livingston, and Kankakee County Workforce Board, which oversees and sets policy for workforce development and training programs for those counties. The workforce board receives funding from the U.S. Department of Labor through the Workforce Investment Act.

Lake issued checks payable to herself for fraudulent invoices and embezzled over $33,000, according to the plea agreement. Lake pleaded guilty to the four-count indictment in November 2021.

At Monday’s hearing, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Michael M. Mihm found that “Lake abused a position of public trust in committing these crimes,” according to the release.

The statutory penalties for theft of government property are up to 10 years imprisonment, up to three years of supervised release, and up to a $250,000 fine.

<strong>The thefts</strong>

According to a federal complaint, Lake worked for the board from November 2010 to October 2014.

In her job, Lake performed bookkeeping tasks, including payment of bills and reconciliation of expense accounts.

Lake entered billing information into the board’s accounting program, which she alone maintained, the complaint says.

As part of her effort to defraud the board, according to federal prosecutors, Lake entered vendor invoices for amounts more than what was owed.

She manipulated the account software so that it appeared that the checks were payable to the vendors, but altered them to be made payable to herself, according to the complaint.

Lake created fraudulent invoices for vendors who previously had done business with the board and issued checks payable to herself, forging signatures of those authorized to sign them, the complaint says.

Lake was terminated in 2014 because of alleged fraud and embezzlement, according to the complaint.