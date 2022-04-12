Trial continued for priest charged in 2017 sexual assault case

KANKAKEE — The trial of a Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting a Shapiro Developmental Center resident in 2017 was continued Monday until Sept. 26 in Kankakee County Circuit Court.

Formerly a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Goodrich and longtime assistant at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee, Richard E. Jacklin, 70, is facing three felony charges that could carry a prison term of 12 to 50 years.

He is charged with aggravated sexual assault, six to 30 years; criminal sexual assault, four to 15 years; and sexual misconduct, two to five years.

According to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, the continuance was granted as a witness for the defense had not been served a subpoena. New information in the case has come to light that requires investigation.

Court records indicate the 39-year-old victim has an IQ of 47, has been a resident at Shapiro since 2010, and suffers from partial paralysis.

Jacklin is represented by attorneys Edward Jaquays and Frank Astrella.