Blotter: April 12, 2022

By Daily Journal staff report

Home invasion

Kankakee police arrested Daryl L. McClure, 40, of Kankakee, on April 9 and charged him with home invasion, aggravated battery and resisting a peace officer. According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of South Dearborn Avenue for a domestic disturbance. They observed a male victim bleeding from his head. He told officers McClure struck him, according to police reports. A Kankakee County judge set McClure’s bond at $250,000.

Weapons

Kankakee police arrested Djaree J. Munson, 18, of Kankakee, on April 8 and charged him with aggravated discharge of a firearm and an aggravated unlawful use of weapon. According to police, officers responded to the area of 400 North Adams Street for a report of shots fired with three subjects running north. Officers spotted Munson and a juvenile male running west from Fifth Avenue, according to police. Munson was apprehended in the 200 block of North Sixth Avenue. Officers say Munson was in possession of a black handgun. Officers also responded to the 400 block of North Union Avenue where an occupant said her residence had been struck by gunfire. A Kankakee County judge set Munson’s bond at $200,000.