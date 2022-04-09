Prosecution eyes second suspect in courthouse shootout case

KANKAKEE — A special prosecutor in Miguel A. Andrade’s case said he was going to issue an arrest warrant for an uncooperative man when he appeared in court Friday.

The 28-year-old man is suspected to be involved in the Aug. 26 shootout outside the Kankakee County Courthouse that left Andrade’s cousin, Victor Andrade, 26, and Antonio Hernandez, 24, Waukegan, dead. Miguel Andrade, 24, of Kankakee, is charged with shooting and killing Hernandez and was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder.

The other man suspected in the incident was in court on two unrelated cases to the shooting.

“It is serendipitous that he was here today, your honor,” special prosecutor Dave Neal said. “The arrest warrant is for failing to appear to testify before the grand jury.”

The man said he was in the hospital at the time of the grand jury about the events of Aug. 26.

Neal refuted that alibi.

“We checked, and he was not in the hospital,” Neal told Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

Neal also filed a motion for immunity from prosecution for a male juvenile who has yet to testify before the grand jury.

According to Cornell Law School, the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution prohibits the government from forcing witnesses to give self-incriminating testimony in criminal cases. Courts may evade this prohibition and force reluctant witnesses to testify by granting them immunity from prosecution.

During a Jan. 31 court appearance, Miguel Andrade received an offer of a plea agreement from special prosecutors for his role in the shootout. There was no mention of the offer during Andrade’s court appearance on Friday though Andrade’s attorney, Cierra Norris, said she received the offer from appellate prosecutors William Elward and Neal.

Andrade’s bond stands at $750,000. It was reduced from $3 million during a November court date, according to Norris.

<strong>The shootout</strong>

Andrade, his cousin Victor Andrade, 26, Kankakee, and the 28-year-old man were ambushed before 10 a.m. Aug. 26 by Hernandez as they walked to a parking lot south of the courthouse, where Victor had appeared in court that morning on an unrelated case, according to Kankakee police.

Victor was Hernandez’s intended target, police said. Armed with multiple weapons, Hernandez shot and killed Victor and seriously wounded the other man before being shot and bludgeoned by Miguel, according to police reports. Police say Miguel used an assault rifle that he retrieved from a vehicle after Hernandez began shooting.

Miguel surrendered peacefully to two Momence police officers after he shot Hernandez, according to police.

Police said the shootout was the result of a gang’s internal fight as Victor was a former member of the Latin Kings and Hernandez was a current member.