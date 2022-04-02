Bond set at $200,000 in Kankakee County Courthouse attack

KANKAKEE — Keith R. Mattox, 29, of Bradley, was charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery and violation of an order of protection Friday in Kankakee County court.

The charges stem from an incident where Mattox attacked a woman inside the Kankakee County Courthouse on Wednesday, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and video surveillance footage.

The woman was at the courthouse for a domestic battery case where she is the plaintiff and Mattox is the defendant, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Goudreau said during Mattox’s bond hearing.

The attack occurred at 9:07 a.m. as the woman was preparing to go through the safety checkpoint, Goudreau said.

Mattox entered the courthouse. He punched her and grabbed her by the hair, according to Goudreau.

Deputies at the checkpoint intervened and took Mattox into custody.

“We are extremely concerned for the victim,” Goudreau said. “She was in line and not with him.”

In another incident, Mattox left a letter for the victim that had “concerning content,” Goudreau said.

Mattox is on probation for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and the unlawful sale/use of a black jack/brass knuckles, which arose from an incident in Manteno that occurred last November, according to the sheriff’s department.

Circuit Judge William Dickenson set Mattox’s bond at $200,000. Dickenson ordered a mental fitness evaluation.

Mattox is to have no contact with the victim.

“That means no contact whatsoever,” Dickenson said.