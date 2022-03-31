Resentencing continued in fatal DUI crash

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee woman’s resentencing hearing in a fatal DUI crash has been continued until June to allow her public defender time to prepare part of her defense.

Carmella S. Larson, 39, of St. Anne, is being resentenced on a 2019 conviction of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, causing the May 2016 death of 15-year-old Kameron Allison, of Reddick. She was originally sentenced to six years.

Kameron was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his brother, Kyuss, when they were struck on the passenger side by Larson’s vehicle.

Larson appealed her sentencing, not the conviction. She argued now-retired Kankakee County Associate Judge Ronald J. Gerts erred during her sentencing hearing.

In January, the Illinois Third District Appellate Court agreed and ruled Larson should be resentenced.

In court again Wednesday in Kankakee County for resentencing, Circuit Judge Michael Sabol asked Assistant Public Defender Emile Capriotti if he had other evidence he wanted to present.

The question came more than two hours into the hearing and after prosecutors presented their case, which included impact statements from Kameron’s mother, father and sister. Larson testified and then read a statement.

Capriotti said statements made on Larson’s behalf from family during the original sentencing needed to be put into evidence, to which Sabol responded by saying this was a resentencing.

“I assumed the other evidence and statements from the trial would be allowed,” Capriotti said.

“What would make you think that? We start over for the sentence,” Sabol responded.

Before granting Capriotti’s motion to continue, Sabol asked Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe for his input.

“We want closure, your honor. But at the same time, I don’t want this to go back to the appellate court and we end up having to do this again,” Rowe said.

“I have that same concern,” Sabol said. “I am in agreement.”

The hearing was continued until June 13. The sentencing options range from probation to 14 years.

<strong>The appeal</strong>

Larson raised three arguments in her appeal seeking the resentencing.

First, the trial court erred in considering Kameron’s death as an addition to the aggravated DUI charge. As that charge applies to when someone is injured and/or killed, the appellate court ruled that the judge erred in taking his death into consideration during her sentencing.

The court said in its ruling that the judge’s additional consideration of the death lead to a greater sentence.

Second, the appeal ruling further stated that 11 of the 16 presented victim impact statements were invalid as they were not from immediate family members of the deceased.

Lastly, the ruling said the court imposed a greater than allowed parole term. Larson was sentenced to three years parole although the maximum allowed is two years.

<strong>The crash</strong>

According to investigators, Larson and her then boyfriend, Nathan Lockhart, had been drinking throughout the day on May 15, 2016, and were headed back to St. Anne after visiting friends in East Brooklyn, located in Grundy County.

Larson was southbound on 19000West Road, and Kyuss and Kameron were westbound on Illinois Route 17. Kyuss had the right of way.

It was discovered after the accident that the stop sign on 19000W Road had been previously knocked down. It was found by investigators in a nearby ditch. According to the state’s rules of the road, even if there is not a stop sign at a T intersection, the driver on the road ending at the intersection must stop. In this instance, that was Larson.