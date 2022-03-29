Kankakee man found guilty of second-degree murder

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County jury found Devon M. Johnson, 25, of Kankakee, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a Kankakee man.

In court on Monday, the jury also found Johnson not guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Steve Sanders, of Kankakee.

Johnson will be sentenced at a later date.

Johnson testified he shot Sanders in self-defense on May 30, 2017, during a confrontation in an alley of the 500 block of East Bourbonnais Street in Kankakee. He said he thought Sanders was going for a gun so he fired 12 rounds, striking Sanders three times. One bullet entered the right side of Sanders’ neck, hitting two arteries and severing his spinal cord.

Johnson testified Friday that he, two of his brothers, Shizzel Glenn and another man were in the alley when Sanders and two of his cousins approached, with Sanders saying he wanted to fight Johnson.

The two groups had exchanged words earlier in the day in the parking lot of a Bradley business over a gaming system Johnson accused Sanders of stealing from one of his brothers.

“This was no first-degree murder, no second-degree murder. This was not a murder,” Johnson’s attorney, John Ridge, declared in his closing argument. “My client fired the gun in self-defense.”

Glenn was a co-defendant in the shooting and agreed to testify after accepting a plea deal from the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office. He received 15 years in prison on a conspiracy to commit murder conviction. Glenn testified that he gave Johnson the gun used in the shooting.

During his closing argument, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy said, “There were so many times this could have been avoided. The defendant or anyone else in that group could have called the police.”