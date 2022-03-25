2 witnesses: Victim did not have a gun

KANKAKEE — Two witnesses testified that Steve Sanders did not have a gun when he was shot and killed in May 2017 in Kankakee.

A cousin of Sanders who was present at the time of the May 30, 2017, shooting and Shizzel Glenn’s mother took the stand Thursday on the third day of Devon M. Johnson’s murder trial in Kankakee County court.

Police say Johnson shot Sanders during a confrontation in an alley of the 500 block of East Bourbonnais Street in Kankakee.

The trial is expected to continue into next week.

Shizzel Glenn was a co-defendant in the shooting and agreed to testify after accepting a plea deal from the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office. He received 15 years in prison on a conspiracy to commit murder conviction. Glenn testified earlier in the week that he gave Johnson the gun used in the shooting.

There was a confrontation on May 30 over a stolen gaming system and TV, according to prior testimony and police reports.

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy asked Glenn’s mother if she saw Sanders carrying a gun, and she answered “yes.”

“I said, ‘What are you doing?” she recalled saying as Sanders walked in front of the house she was at on East Bourbonnais Street. “He handed the gun to another man who was with him. I said, ‘Put your gun away and have a fight the old school way.’”

By that, she explained, she meant a fistfight.

Sanders then entered the alley yelling he wanted to fight Johnson. That is when shots rang out.

“It was ‘pop, pop, pop, pop.’ There were quite a few pops,” she recalled. “Everybody was running after that.”

She said she came off the porch and went into the alley where she found Sanders was injured. A nurse, she applied pressure to a gunshot wound on Sanders’ neck and called 911.

Reedy then inquired if she later learned her son was involved in the shooting and that it was Shizzel’s gun that was used to kill Sanders. She denied any knowledge of that information.

“You don’t recall telling this to the detective?” Reedy asked again. She replied, “No.”

Reedy responded by saying, “We have it on tape that you did.”

Johnson’s attorney, John Ridge, asked that prosecutors play the interview tapes.

The request was honored and the tapes were played for the court. In the recordings of her interview with police on the night of the shooting, she is heard telling a Kankakee police detective she was told her son was involved and that he owned the gun used in the crime.

“So you did say this in the interviews?” Ridge said.

<strong>Sanders’ cousin</strong>

During his testimony, Sanders’ cousin testified he was with Sanders earlier in the day on May 30 when there was a confrontation outside a Bradley business, in which words were exchanged. It was over a gaming system Sanders tried to sell.

The cousin said Johnson and four other men came into the store and one of Johnson’s brothers took the gaming system away. They walked out, followed by Sanders, his cousin and another man.

That is when words were exchanged in the parking lot, witnesses have testified.

When the two groups met up later in the alley on Bourbonnais Street, Johnson said Sanders showed his fists and said he wanted to fight.

“Shizzel handed [Devon] the gun and Devon shot him,” the cousin recalled. “I saw Steve hit the ground as I was turning to run.”

Ridge asked if he stopped to aid his cousin.

“I didn’t stop or the bullets would have hit me,” he answered.