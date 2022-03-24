Victim's fatal wounds offer clues of deadly encounter

KANKAKEE — In the second day of a murder trial in Kankakee County court, a forensic pathologist testified Wednesday that Steve Sanders died of multiple gunshot wounds and delved into what the wounds might tell authorities about the day he died.

Dr. Ponni Arunkumar, Cook County Chief Medical Examiner, said Sanders was struck by four bullets, including in the right side of his neck.

Accused of firing the gun is Devon M. Johnson, who is pleading self-defense to a charge of first-degree murder.

Police say Johnson shot Sanders during a confrontation in an alley of the 500 block of East Bourbonnais Street in Kankakee on May 30, 2017.

The locations of the victim’s bullet wounds were examined to offer insight as to how the altercation played out. Authorities recovered two bullets from Sanders’ body during an autopsy in Cook County. Sanders died after being airlifted to a Cook County hospital following the shooting, Arunkumar said.

One bullet traveled from left to right and was found in his left shoulder.

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy asked Arunkumar where the shooter would be standing when that shot was fired.

The person would be more to the front of the victim, she said.

The second bullet was recovered from Sanders’ lower back, Arunkumar said. Sanders was also hit in the back of his left arm and right forearm. Both those bullets passed through Sanders, she said.

Johnson’s attorney, John Ridge, asked Arunkumar if it would be possible based on where Sanders was shot that he could have been holding a gun out in front of him.

“It is possible,” Arunkumar said.

Jodi Marsanopoli from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms testified the Smith and Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic gun recovered when another man at the scene, Shizzel Glenn, was the one used to shoot Sanders.

Glenn testified Tuesday he gave Johnson the gun prior to Johnson shooting Sanders.

Glenn agreed to testify after he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of conspiracy to commit murder in December. He originally was charged with first-degree murder.

The gun was on Glenn when he was arrested by Kankakee police hours after the May 30, 2017, shooting, according to police.

Marsanopoli, a firearms expert, said the shell casings and bullets matched the ones she test-fired from the gun at ATF’s facility in Maryland.