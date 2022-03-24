Blotter: March 24, 2022

By Daily Journal staff report

Resisting an officer

Kankakee police arrested Darryon L. Jones, 34, of Kankakee, and charged him with resisting a peace officer on March 21. According to a police report, officers were dispatched at 1 a.m. to the 800 block of Prospect Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they saw Jones walking in the roadway carrying multiple electronic devices and a bag with other items, according to police reports. The report said Jones became combative and then ran from officers but was apprehended in the 900 block of Prospect Avenue. He swung at one of the officers’ faces before being taken into custody, according to police. A judge set Jones’ bond at $10,000.

Attempted arson

Kankakee police arrested Tammy J. Spencer, 55, of Kankakee, and charged her with attempted residential arson and criminal damage to property on March 20. According to police reports, an officer was dispatched at 11:58 p.m. to a house in the 500 block of South Indiana Avenue for a woman knocking at the door. According to the report, Spencer grabbed a long-sleeved shirt and walked up the backstairs on the east side of the residence. She then placed the shirt in a broken window in the upstairs apartment, according to police. Spencer attempted to set the shirt on fire and made verbal statements that she was going to burn the residence down, according to police. The officer reported observing burn marks on the sleeve of the shirt. Spencer was also charged with throwing a brick through a window of another residence in the 500 block of South Indiana Avenue on March 14. A judge set Spencer’s bond at $50,000.